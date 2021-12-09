Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A tight battle in Europa League Group C will conclude on Thursday when Napoli and Leicester City square off.
    Author:

    Leicester City and Napoli are set to compete on Thursday in the final matchday of Europa League Group C, with a lot of uncertainty about how the group standings will shake out.

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Leicester City Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: UNIMAS

    Live Stream Napoli vs. Leicester City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Leicester City is currently the group leader with two wins and two draws, giving it a one-point lead over Spartak Moscow and Napoli. The English squad is assured of advancing either to the next phase of Europa League or to the Europa Conference League.

    As for Napoli, nothing is certain yet with the team. It currently has the third spot, which would put it in the Europa Conference League, but the team could finish as high as first or as low as last depending on how Thursday goes.

    The first meeting of these teams ended in a 2-2 draw. Leicester City managed to go up 2-0 after goals from Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes, but Napoli fought back in the second half, with a pair of goals from Victor Osimhen. Napoli took 22 shots in the match while Leicester City managed just seven attempts.

    In domestic play, Leicester is currently 11th in the Premier League, while Napoli currently sits third in Serie A, just two points back of leader AC Milan.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Napoli vs. Leicester City

    TV CHANNEL: UNIMAS
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    real sociedad
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. PSV Eindhoven

    2 minutes ago
    Leicester City
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Leicester City

    2 minutes ago
    Hockey Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Antwerp vs. Olympiacos

    2 minutes ago
    sparta prague praha
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Sparta Prague vs. Brøndby IF

    2 minutes ago
    lyon
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Lyon vs. Rangers

    2 minutes ago
    soccer
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Legia Warsaw vs. Spartak Moscow

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Sturm Graz vs. Monaco

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965552
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy