How to Watch Napoli vs. Leicester City

A tight battle in Europa League Group C will conclude on Thursday when Napoli and Leicester City square off.

Leicester City and Napoli are set to compete on Thursday in the final matchday of Europa League Group C, with a lot of uncertainty about how the group standings will shake out.

Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS

Leicester City is currently the group leader with two wins and two draws, giving it a one-point lead over Spartak Moscow and Napoli. The English squad is assured of advancing either to the next phase of Europa League or to the Europa Conference League.

As for Napoli, nothing is certain yet with the team. It currently has the third spot, which would put it in the Europa Conference League, but the team could finish as high as first or as low as last depending on how Thursday goes.

The first meeting of these teams ended in a 2-2 draw. Leicester City managed to go up 2-0 after goals from Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes, but Napoli fought back in the second half, with a pair of goals from Victor Osimhen. Napoli took 22 shots in the match while Leicester City managed just seven attempts.

In domestic play, Leicester is currently 11th in the Premier League, while Napoli currently sits third in Serie A, just two points back of leader AC Milan.

