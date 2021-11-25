Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Olympiacos FC vs. Fenerbahce SK: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Just one point separates Olympiacos and Fenerbahce in Europa League Group D.
    Author:

    Olympiacos is in second place in UEFA Europa League Group D with six points, while Fenerbahce is one point back in third place. The two teams will face off on Thursday as they duke it out for a spot in the next round.

    How to Watch Olympiacos FC vs. Fenerbahce SK Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 3

    Live Stream Olympiacos FC vs. Fenerbahce SK on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the September meeting of these clubs, Olympiacos came away with a convincing 3–0 victory. The team got on the board early, with Francisco Soares scoring a goal in the sixth minute. Giorgos Masouras then scored a pair of goals in the second half.

    Fenerbahce took more shots in the match (16–10), but just three of Fenerbahce's shots were on target as opposed to eight for Olympiacos. Fenerbahce had possession for 56% of the match.

    Olympiacos has won three matches in a row against Turkish opponents. Fenerbahce has played just one road match in Greece, a loss during the 2002–03 UEFA Cup.

    In domestic play, Olympiacos leads the Super League Greece with 26 points, while Fenerbahce is fifth in the Super Lig with 23 points, 10 back of leader Trabzonspor.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

