Out-of-form Atalanta travel to Olympiacos hoping to keep their place in the Europa League as the knockout stages continue.

A Berat Djimsiti brace spared Atalanta’s blushes last week when they came from behind to beat Olympiacos 2-1, but finishing the job in Athens is still a task that will require some Herculean effort.

The Europa League playoff round has already produced some classic encounters between those desperate to advance their continental dreams, and Atalanta’s visit to Greece makes for another must-watch matchup.

How to Watch Olympiacos vs. Atalanta Today

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream: You can stream Olympiacos vs. Atalanta on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite their devilish reputation in recent years, Atalanta appear to be on the rocks as they resume the Europa League quest, which has provided rare sunlight among otherwise dark days of late.

While last week’s 2-1 win in Bergamo is La Dea’s sole win across their last seven games, that result accounts for Olympiacos’ only defeat in eight matches.

A 16th-minute opener from Tiquinho had the guests under the impression they were on course to secure the upset in Italy, but Albania international Djimsiti had other plans with two goals in three minutes:

The match is very much in the balance, however, particularly when one considers Olympiacos have recorded just one loss at home all season — a 2-1 slip against Eintracht Frankfurt in November.

Atalanta had endured a similar wait between away defeats and was unbeaten in nine road fixtures before they succumbed 1-0 to a talented Fiorentina side on Sunday.

Pedro Martins will hope to take a page out of their book as his side prepares to host Gian Piero Gasperini’s men, where a 1-0 win would be enough for them to reach the last 16.

On the other hand, Atalanta travels to Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium knowing a draw is all they need to move on in the competition, which is just as well given they haven’t won a road game in Europe since December 2020.

Regional restrictions may apply.