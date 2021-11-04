The leaders in Europa League Group D take to the pitch on Thursday.

Group D leader Eintracht Frankfurt (seven points) will face second-place Olympiacos (six points) on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League group stage contest.

How to Watch Olympiacos vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Today

Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the second meeting of these two teams, with Eintracht Frankfurt winning the first meeting 3-1 last month.

Both teams scored on penalty kicks in the first half, but Almamy Touré put Eintracht Frankfurt on top for good just before the half, with Daichi Kamada adding to the tally in the 59th minute to create the final margin.

Eintracht Frankfurt took 19 shots with six on target. Olympiacos took just five shots, with only two being on target.

Both teams have two wins so far in group play, while the other two teams in the group have yet to record a victory.

A loss by Olympiacos would be the first time it had ever lost consecutive group stage matches in Europa League.

Domestically, Eintracht Frankfurt is 15th in the Bundesliga, just one spot above the relegation zone. Olympiacos leads Super League Greece through eight matches.

Regional restrictions may apply.