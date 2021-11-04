Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Olympiacos vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The leaders in Europa League Group D take to the pitch on Thursday.
    Author:

    Group D leader Eintracht Frankfurt (seven points) will face second-place Olympiacos (six points) on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League group stage contest.

    How to Watch Olympiacos vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Today

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 1

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is the second meeting of these two teams, with Eintracht Frankfurt winning the first meeting 3-1 last month.

    Both teams scored on penalty kicks in the first half, but Almamy Touré put Eintracht Frankfurt on top for good just before the half, with Daichi Kamada adding to the tally in the 59th minute to create the final margin.

    Eintracht Frankfurt took 19 shots with six on target. Olympiacos took just five shots, with only two being on target.

    Both teams have two wins so far in group play, while the other two teams in the group have yet to record a victory.

    A loss by Olympiacos would be the first time it had ever lost consecutive group stage matches in Europa League.

    Domestically, Eintracht Frankfurt is 15th in the Bundesliga, just one spot above the relegation zone. Olympiacos leads Super League Greece through eight matches.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2020

    Olympiacos vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
    Time
    1:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Napoli
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Legia Warsaw vs. Napoli

    55 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Brøndby vs. Rangers

    55 seconds ago
    Galatasaray
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

    55 seconds ago
    Lyon
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Lyon vs. Sparta Praha

    55 seconds ago
    Olympiacos
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Olympiacos vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

    55 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch AS Monaco vs. PSV Eindhoven

    55 seconds ago
    Sturm Graz
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. SK Sturm Graz

    55 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Iowa at Rutgers in Women's College Soccer

    55 seconds ago
    West Ham
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Genk vs. West Ham United

    55 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy