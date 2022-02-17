Porto coach, Conceicao, will face his former club when his team hosts Lazio today.

Porto vs. Lazio today will only be the second time these two teams have faced each other with the first having Porto advance in the 2002-2003 UEFA Cup. It went on to win the UEFA Cup that year.

The most recent meeting of these two clubs was the UEFA Europa League championship was in the 2010-2011 season. Porto coach, Surgeon Conceicao, is facing the club he once played for where he amassed 54 starts, seven goals and nine assists.

How to Watch Porto vs. Lazio Today:

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Porto vs. Lazio on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Porto’s last match it tied with Sporting 2-2. Goals were scored by Fabio Vieira and Mehdi Taremi. However, there were four red cards in the waning minutes of the match; two going against Porto (Pepe and Agustin Marchesin).

This contest helped keep Porto in the No. 1 spot over Sporting by six points in the Primeira Liga standings.

Lazio has been feast or famine with goals the past three matches with its most recent being a 3-0 victory over Bologna. Goals by Ciro Immobile and Mattia Zaccagni led them to an uncontested victory in Serie A play. They are in No. 6 in the standings and 13 points out of No. 1 position.

Regional restrictions may apply.