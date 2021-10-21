    • October 21, 2021
    How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs. Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    PSV Eindhoven comes in as the top club in Group B but is tied in points with Monaco.
    Author:

    PSV Eindhoven (1-1-0) comes in as the top club in Group B, but in a points tie (4) with Monaco (1-1-0) making this the match of the group to date. 

    On paper, PSV is pretty clearly the better club, as it plays strong offense and quality defense. But Monaco is the best defensive club in this group and will make for a fun clash of styles in this match where the winner takes firm control of the group.

    How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs. Monaco:

    Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: Galavisión

    Watch PSV Eindhoven vs. Monaco online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    PSV absolutely crushed Sturm 4-1 in an earlier group match, showing its offensive explosive potential:

    When you get into group play and the funnel starts narrowing in tournaments and championships, being the team that gives up a few goals, but cannot score can end up being a detriment.

    Monaco has given up the least amount of goals in the group, but with only +1 goal differential it is at risk to lose in matches and shootouts when ties are not available.

    On the other side, PSV can score. It had two goals in one match and four in its other to the tune of a +3 goal differential.

    The club has that balance of offensive and defensive play through two matches but has not separated itself from the rest of the group so far. 

    A win here for either team results in a three-point lead in the standings, while a tie might hurt them both with Real Sociedad right behind them and playing the worst club in the group today.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

