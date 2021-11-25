UEFA Europa League play continues Thursday with third-place PSV (5 points) taking on fourth-place SK Sturm Graz (1 point) in a Group B contest.

How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs. SK Sturm Graz Today:

Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

The first meeting of these two sides ended in a 4–1 victory for SK Sturm Graz. Four different players—Ibrahim Sangare, Eran Zahavi, Philipp Max and Yorbe Vertessen—each scored a goal for PSV in that contest, while Jon Gorenc Stankovic scored the only goal for SK Sturm Graz.

PSV had possession for 60% of the match, taking 17 shots, with nine on target. SK Sturm Graz took 15 shots, with five on target.

PSV has seven wins, three losses and one draw against Austrian teams. PSV lost its most recent home match against Monaco but hasn't lost consecutive Europa League home matches since 2015.

In domestic play, PSV is tied with Ajax atop the Eredivisie at 30 points, though Ajax has the lead in goal differential. SK Sturm Graz is second in the Austrian Bundesliga with 24 points, though the club trails leader RB Salzburg, which has 39 points already.

