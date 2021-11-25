Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs. SK Sturm Graz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The bottom teams in Europa League Group B meet Thursday.
    Author:

    UEFA Europa League play continues Thursday with third-place PSV (5 points) taking on fourth-place SK Sturm Graz (1 point) in a Group B contest.

    How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs. SK Sturm Graz Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 2

    Live Stream PSV Eindhoven vs. SK Sturm Graz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The first meeting of these two sides ended in a 4–1 victory for SK Sturm Graz. Four different players—Ibrahim Sangare, Eran Zahavi, Philipp Max and Yorbe Vertessen—each scored a goal for PSV in that contest, while Jon Gorenc Stankovic scored the only goal for SK Sturm Graz.

    PSV had possession for 60% of the match, taking 17 shots, with nine on target. SK Sturm Graz took 15 shots, with five on target. 

    PSV has seven wins, three losses and one draw against Austrian teams. PSV lost its most recent home match against Monaco but hasn't lost consecutive Europa League home matches since 2015.

    In domestic play, PSV is tied with Ajax atop the Eredivisie at 30 points, though Ajax has the lead in goal differential. SK Sturm Graz is second in the Austrian Bundesliga with 24 points, though the club trails leader RB Salzburg, which has 39 points already.

    Regional restrictions may apply. 

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2018

    PSV Eindhoven vs. SK Sturm Graz

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
    Time
    2:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Lyon
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Brøndby vs. Olympique Lyonnais

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Rangers vs. Sparta Prague

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs. SK Sturm Graz

    1 minute ago
    Hockey Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Olympiacos FC vs. Fenerbahce SK

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Antwerp

    1 minute ago
    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch New York Empire vs. Springfield Lasers, Orange County Breakers vs. Chicago Smash

    46 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Rapid Vienna vs. West Ham United

    2 hours ago
    Maryland Soccer
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch FK Crvena zvezda vs. Ludogorets

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Marseille

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy