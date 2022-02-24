How to Watch Rangers vs. Borussia Dortmund

One of the biggest upsets in European competition this season could unfold as Rangers seek to build on a shock Europa League win over Borussia Dortmund.

Rangers stunned the soccer world when they battered European powerhouse Borussia Dortmund 4-2 last week, and the teams reconvene for the second leg of their Europa League throwdown on Thursday.

The Ibrox outfit has reached the last 16 of this tournament in each of the past two campaigns, and they’re on the verge of making it three in a row in what would be one of their greatest modern achievements.

Few fans could believe what they witnessed in the Westfalenstadion’s opening leg last week, where a first-half flurry put Rangers two up at the break in the maiden meeting between these teams.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst secured his first-ever away win in European competition in the most sensational style, though the Netherlands legend called for calm among his players after that “great night.”

Dortmund looked shellshocked after falling 3-0 behind inside 50 minutes, and even their two late goals mean a convincing win of their own is needed in Glasgow if they’re to progress:

A decade has passed since the Black and Yellows last failed to feature in the last 16 of a European competition, having grown accustomed to the towering heights of the Champions League.

Marco Rose got the reaction he wanted out of his side when they returned to the domestic front on Sunday, pummelling Borussia Monchengladbach 6-0 to boost their cushion sat second in the Bundesliga.

That was the seventh time in their last nine outings that Dortmund have featured in a match producing at least five goals, with Rose’s side often bringing the entertainment (for better or worse).

Rangers, meanwhile, dropped three points off Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic after they were held 1-1 at Dundee United, bringing an end to the club’s four-win streak in all competitions.

If there was any hint Rose had held some star talent in reserve for the first leg, it seems certain the former Gladbach boss will take no such risks in Glasgow.

Van Bronckhorst, meanwhile, stands on the cusp of claiming a hugely significant win in his budding managerial career, with Rangers almost through the Europa League play-offs.

The Scots would still advance even if they lose by two goals but concede fewer than four at home, while any result better than a one-goal defeat will guarantee the underdogs a last-16 spot.

