Rangers vs. Braga Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Rangers vs. Braga: Live Stream, TV Channel

Following a 1-0 win in Portugal, Braga now travels to Scotland to face Rangers in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers have recently hit a bit of a slump, with three losses in the club's last five matches. Rangers lost to Celtic 2-1 in the Old Firm derby and lost in both the second leg of the round of 16 against Red Star Belgrade 2-1 and the first leg of the current quarterfinal matchup with Braga 1-0.

How to Watch Rangers vs. Braga Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Rangers vs. Braga on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rangers is still alive in all three major club competitions this season, though, as the team gets ready for the second leg against Braga. 

Van Bronckhorst's club finished the first phase off with a statement 4-0 win over St. Mirren thanks to a Kemar Roofe hat-trick, leaving the team No. 2 in the Premiership standings, six points below league-leader Celtic.

Braga, meanwhile, was able to come away with the 1-0 victory over Rangers in Portugal thanks to a 40th-minute finish from striker Abel Ruiz. The Portuguese club has advanced in its previous games in the UEFA Cup/Europa League when winning the first leg.

