This is about as close to a win or go home type match in the UEFA Europa League as it gets with two clubs at the bottom of the standings in their group.

Group A play in the UEFA Europa League features the bottom two teams in the standings and the top two teams in the standings playing head-to-head.

Brøndby (0-1-1) enters today with one point, taking on the only team looking up at them in the standings in the Rangers (0-0-2), who have to get a win to give themselves a chance to advance.

How to Watch Rangers vs. Brøndby:

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 6

Brøndby was absolutely crushed by Lyon 3-0 in group play and is still scoreless to date:

The Rangers come in as the only winless, drawless team in Group A. That largely comes from their nonexistent offensive production. They lost 0-2 to Lyons then 0-1 to Sparta Praha, but if they cannot muster up a goal in two matches they have no chance in Group A.

To give the Rangers a shot in the group play, they need to win not only today, but both matches on the schedule against Brøndby.

It hasn’t been much better for Brøndby so far in group play.

They team dropped its first match 0-3 before getting out with a 0-0 tie in its second match. The club has to win just as badly as the Rangers do here.

If these teams split wins or ties, they are going to eliminate themselves in the standings of Group A, giving Lyon and Sparta Prague an easy path to advancing.

