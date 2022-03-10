Rangers host Crvena Zvezda in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Rangers, who are led by newly-appointed head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst, made it to the Round of 16 after doing away with Borussia Dortmund 6-4 on aggregate. Captain and right-back James Tavernier played a huge role in advancing his team to the next round with three goals in the two-legged affair.

How to Watch Rangers vs. Crvena Zvezda Thursday:

Match Date: March 10, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Crvena Zvezda, which translates in English to Red Star, made it straight to the Round of 16 after winning Group F in the Europa League. The Serbian club went 3-2-1 and finished with 11 points, just one above No. 2 Braga who also made it to the Round of 16 after defeating FC Sheriff in the last round via penalty kicks.

Rangers and Red Star last met in August of 2007, in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg, at Ibrox Stadium, ended in a 1-0 victory for the home team thanks to a goal from Nacho Novo. The second leg in Belgrade ended in a 0-0 draw and the Scottish club made it through to the group stages of the Champions League.

Rangers then went on to crash out of the Champions League and transfer over to the Europa League where the team from Glasgow made it to the final, losing 2-0 to Zenit St. Petersburg.

