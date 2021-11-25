Two teams fighting for advancement in the Europa League face off Thursday.

Lyon has already clinched the top spot in UEFA Europa League Group A, but there's a wide open battle for the other playoff spot. Sparta Prague and Rangers enter Thursday tied with four points each, with Prague currently in front thanks to a head-to-head victory.

How to Watch Rangers vs. Sparta Prague Today:

Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 5

That victory came in September, with Sparta Prague winning 1–0. David Hancko scored the only goal of the match in the 29th minute, while Rangers lost Glen Kamara to a red card in the second half.

Sparta Prague took nine shots, with five on target. Rangers attempted six shots, with three of those on target. Rangers led in time of possession at 57%.

Rangers hasn't played a home match against Sparta Prague since 1991, while Sparta Prague has won six of its last seven games against Scottish clubs, with one draw and no losses in that span.

In domestic play, Sparta Prague is fourth in the Czech First League with 33 points, just five behind leader Slavia Praha. Rangers leads the Scottish Premiership with 30 points, giving it a four-point lead over Celtic.

