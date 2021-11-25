West Ham United looks to lock up Europa League Group H when it takes on Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

First-place West Ham United (10 points) will face fourth-place Rapid Vienna (3 points) in a UEFA Europa League Group H contest on Thursday. With a four-point leader over Dinamo Zagreb, West Ham is in a solid position to clinch a spot in the next round of the Europa League.

How to Watch Rapid Vienna vs. West Ham United Today:

Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

The first meeting of these two sides was a 2–0 win over West Ham. Declan Rice scored in the 29th minute to give West Ham the lead, while Said Benrahma scored in stoppage time to add to the final margin.

West Ham took 14 shots to Rapid Vienna's 10, with four of those on target as opposed to just one for Rapid. Rapid had possession for 53% of the match.

That first match was marred by issues in the crowd, as both teams were fined £50,000 for issues in the stands, with fans throwing objects at each other.

In domestic play, West Ham is currently fourth in the Premier League with 23 points, six behind leader Chelsea. Rapid Vienna is fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga with 19 points.

