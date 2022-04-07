RB Leipzig vs. Atalanta Watch Stream

RB Leipzig and Atalanta square off in the first leg of the quarterfinal round in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Red Bull Arena will host the first-ever matchup between RB Leipzig and Atalanta in Europe. The home side's only European encounter with an Italian league was back in 2018 against Napoli when the German club eliminated the Parthenopeans of the UEFA Europa League.

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Atalanta Today:

Match Date: April 7, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

All six of Atalanta's previous matchups against German competition came in European tournaments' knockout stages. The most recent encounter was when the Italian side eliminated Bayer Leverkusen in the last round of the current UEFA Europa League 4-2 on aggregate. Ruslan Malinovskyi, Luis Muriel, and Jeremie Boga all got on the scoresheet over the two legs to secure the team's place in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, RB Leipzig saw its round of 16 matchups with the Russian side Spartak Moscow canceled due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. FIFA decided to ban all Russian football entities from competing in major tournaments, automatically advancing Domenico Tedesco's men to the quarterfinal round.

In Bundesliga action, RB Leipzig is coming off of a dominant 4-1 defeat of Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, thanks to goals from Konrad Laimer, Christopher Nkunku, and Dani Olmo.

