How to Watch Real Betis vs. Bayer Leverkusen

A perfect pair will do battle when Real Betis hosts Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League, with both teams taking every point on offer thus far

One or both of Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen will lose their perfect continental record so far this season when the Group G joint-leaders face off in the Europa League on Thursday.

A maiden matchup between these clubs promises fireworks at the pool summit, with Leverkusen in particular out to impress following Sunday’s 5-1 humiliation at home to Bayern Munich.

How to Watch Betis vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Game Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV

Die Werkself will prioritize its beginning as a particular point for improvement when it travels to Seville, having conceded all five of its goals against Bayern inside the opening 45 minutes.

Leverkusen had won five straight in all competitions coming into that fixture, but its confidence will have taken a hit after Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry soared at the BayArena:

On the flip side, that was only Gerardo Seoane’s second defeat since arriving at the club over the summer, and it has still yet to drop any points in its Europa League pool.

The same applies to Betis, however, which is second in Group G on goal difference after showing more holes at the back in its two outings thus far.

Celtic beat last-place Ferencvaros 2-0 on Tuesday to rejuvenate its slim hopes of advancing, though it still appears the current top pair are in a straight shootout for the top spot.

Manuel Pellegrini’s second season in charge of Betis got off to a hairy start, but the Chilean has since restored some stability and has recorded just one defeat in its last eight games:

Borja Iglesias arose in the 89th minute to deliver a 1-0 winner in the team's visit to Alaves on Monday, though that extra day’s rest could be of vital significance to visitors Leverkusen.

The only team to beat Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin so far this season is Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, though Leverkusen have won each of their five matches on the road this term.

Something has got to give in what promises to be a six-pointer with long-lasting implications in Group G as the incumbent leaders look to carve out a lead at the summit.

