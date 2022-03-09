Real Betis and Eintracht Frankfurt face in the Europa League Round of 16.

The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 begins on Wednesday, with Real Betis taking on Eintracht Frankfurt in one of two matches being played today.

How to Watch Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt Today:

Match Date: March 9, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Real Betis qualified for this tournament after finishing sixth in La Liga, earning it a spot in the group stage.

The team finished second in Group G, winning three of its six games but finishing three points behind Bayer Leverkusen.

From there, the team went to the knockout round playoff, where it matched up with Zenit Saint Petersburg. Real Betis won the first leg 3-2, with Guido Rodriguez, Willian Jose and Andres Guardado each scoring a goal. The second leg was scoreless.

Eintracht Frankfurt finished fifth in the Bundesliga, qualifying it for the group stage.

The team won Group D over Olympiacos, Fenerbahce and Antwerp, finishing with three wins and three draws. That qualified the team directly to the Round of 16.

Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League once, way back in the 1979-80 season. Real Betis has never won this event, but did make the Round of 16 in 2005-06 and 2013-14.

