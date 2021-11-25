How to Watch Real Betis vs. Ferencvaros

Can Ferencváros avoid losing its fifth Europa League match in a row when it faces Real Betis on Thursday?

Second-place Real Betis (7 points) will face fourth-place Ferencváros (0 points) on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League Group G matchup.

How to Watch Betis vs. Ferencvaros Today:

Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 6

Europa League play hasn't gone in Ferencváros’s favor so far with four losses in four matches and a minus-6 goal differential.

That includes a 3–1 loss to Real Betis earlier in the tournament. Betis went up earlier on a Nabil Fekir goal, but Ferencváros tied it in the 44th minute with a Myrto Uzuni goal.

But the team's best chance of at least getting a draw was ruined when Henry Wingo recorded an own goal, giving Real Betis the lead. That lead increased later with a Cristian Tello goal in stoppage time.

Real Betis has never lost to a Hungarian team, while Ferencváros hasn't won an away game in Spain since 1968.

In domestic play, Real Betis is currently in fifth place in La Liga with 24 points, just six points back of leader Real Madrid. Ferencvaros is currently the leader in NB I with 28 points, giving the club a three-point lead over Puskas Akademia.

