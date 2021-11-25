How to Watch Real Betis vs. Ferencvaros

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Real Betis vs. Ferencváros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can Ferencváros avoid losing its fifth Europa League match in a row when it faces Real Betis on Thursday?
    Author:

    Second-place Real Betis (7 points) will face fourth-place Ferencváros (0 points) on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League Group G matchup.

    How to Watch Betis vs. Ferencvaros Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 6

    Live Stream Real Betis vs. Ferencvaros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Europa League play hasn't gone in Ferencváros’s favor so far with four losses in four matches and a minus-6 goal differential.

    That includes a 3–1 loss to Real Betis earlier in the tournament. Betis went up earlier on a Nabil Fekir goal, but Ferencváros tied it in the 44th minute with a Myrto Uzuni goal.

    But the team's best chance of at least getting a draw was ruined when Henry Wingo recorded an own goal, giving Real Betis the lead. That lead increased later with a Cristian Tello goal in stoppage time.

    Real Betis has never lost to a Hungarian team, while Ferencváros hasn't won an away game in Spain since 1968.

    In domestic play, Real Betis is currently in fifth place in La Liga with 24 points, just six points back of leader Real Madrid. Ferencvaros is currently the leader in NB I with 28 points, giving the club a three-point lead over Puskas Akademia.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Real Betis vs. Ferencvaros

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 6
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Dinamo Zagreb vs. Genk

    40 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Midtjylland vs. Braga

    40 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch FC Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Lazio

    40 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Rapid Vienna vs. West Ham United

    40 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch FK Crvena zvezda vs. Ludogorets

    40 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Marseille

    40 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Celtic

    40 minutes ago
    USATSI_12762405
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Real Betis vs. Ferencvaros

    40 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Bears at Lions

    40 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy