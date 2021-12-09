How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. PSV Eindhoven

The middle teams in Europa League Group B meet to close the group stage when Real Sociedad and PSV Eindhoven face off.

PSV Eindhoven and Real Sociedad currently hold the second and third spots in Europa League Group B, but the order of how the two clubs will finish is still up in the air heading in the final matchday.

PSV Eindhoven has a two-point lead over Real Sociedad, making the math fairly simple. A win for PSV or a draw between the two teams will send PSV to the knockout round playoff, with Real Sociedad transferring to the Europa Conference League.

The only way that Real Sociedad moves out of third is to win Thursday's match, as those three points would give it a one-point lead over PSV in the final standings.

The first meeting of these teams ended in a 2-2 draw, with PSV getting goals from Mario Gotze and Cody Gakpo, while Real Sociedad saw Adnan Januzaj and Alexander Isak score in the match.

Overall, PSV has two wins and two draws during this competition, while Real Sociedad has one win and three draws.

In domestic play, PSV is third in Eredivisie with 34 points, two back of leader Ajax. Real Sociedad is in fifth place in La Liga, tied at 29 points with Atletico Madrid.

