Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. PSV Eindhoven: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The middle teams in Europa League Group B meet to close the group stage when Real Sociedad and PSV Eindhoven face off.
    Author:

    PSV Eindhoven and Real Sociedad currently hold the second and third spots in Europa League Group B, but the order of how the two clubs will finish is still up in the air heading in the final matchday.

    How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. PSV Eindhoven Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Galavision

    Live Stream Real Sociedad vs. PSV Eindhoven on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    PSV Eindhoven has a two-point lead over Real Sociedad, making the math fairly simple. A win for PSV or a draw between the two teams will send PSV to the knockout round playoff, with Real Sociedad transferring to the Europa Conference League.

    The only way that Real Sociedad moves out of third is to win Thursday's match, as those three points would give it a one-point lead over PSV in the final standings.

    The first meeting of these teams ended in a 2-2 draw, with PSV getting goals from Mario Gotze and Cody Gakpo, while Real Sociedad saw Adnan Januzaj and Alexander Isak score in the match.

    Overall, PSV has two wins and two draws during this competition, while Real Sociedad has one win and three draws.

    In domestic play, PSV is third in Eredivisie with 34 points, two back of leader Ajax. Real Sociedad is in fifth place in La Liga, tied at 29 points with Atletico Madrid.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Real Sociedad vs. PSV Eindhoven

    TV CHANNEL: Galavision
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    real sociedad
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. PSV Eindhoven

    2 minutes ago
    Leicester City
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Leicester City

    2 minutes ago
    Hockey Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Antwerp vs. Olympiacos

    2 minutes ago
    sparta prague praha
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Sparta Prague vs. Brøndby IF

    2 minutes ago
    lyon
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Lyon vs. Rangers

    2 minutes ago
    soccer
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Legia Warsaw vs. Spartak Moscow

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Sturm Graz vs. Monaco

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965552
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy