How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. RB Leipzig: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The slightest slip could mean the difference between a European future and early elimination when RB Leipzig travels to Real Sociedad.

The spoils were shared in a four-goal thriller when RB Leipzig hosted Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League playoff last week, but one of the title favorites will be eliminated on Thursday.

Each team will have entered this round of the competition with their sights set on the crown, but the continental campaign is set to reach a screeching halt for whoever comes off second-best in Spain.

How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. RB Leipzig Today

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Galavisión

Live Stream: You can stream Real Sociedad vs. RB Leipzig on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Up until last season, Real Sociedad’s two goals in Germany last week would have been enough to send them through to the last 16 if no goals are scored in Thursday’s return fixture.

However, the abolition of the away-goal rule means extra time and penalties will be required under the right conditions, meaning Imanol Alguacil’s men are still chasing the win at home.

The Basque outfit — who sit seventh in La Liga — might have found themselves in a far more advantageous position were it not for Emil Forsberg’s late leveler from the penalty spot in Leipzig:

Alexander Sørloth led the line for Alguacil’s side in the first leg with Alexander Isak — La Real’s top scorer in Europe this season with three goals — sidelined due to injury.

The Sweden striker is still a doubt to feature in the second leg and would be a big miss for the hosts, especially with Adnan Januzaj, Nacho Monreal and Ander Barrenetxea all absent.

Domenico Tedesco has succeeded in steering Leipzig’s ship back on course since taking over in December, having won seven, drawn twice and lost twice across all competitions in that time.

To put that improvement into context, Leipzig had recorded three defeats in just the five games prior to Tedesco’s appointment, and one of his defeats in the job was a narrow 3-2 loss at Bayern Munich.

Real Sociedad’s success has been far patchier of late after winning just one of their last five, though the team will bank on the fact they’re unbeaten at the Reale Arena in Europe this term (1W, 2D).

