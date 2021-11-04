How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. SK Sturm Graz

SK Sturm Graz is still in search of its first point of Europa League group play.

Real Sociedad sits second in the UEFA Europa League Group B standings with five points. On Thursday, the team will face SK Sturm Graz, last in the group with no points yet.

This is the second meeting of these teams, with Real Sociedad winning 1-0 in the first meeting. The match was heading for a draw until Jon Gorenc Stanković found the net in the 87th minute.

SK Sturm Graz took just four shots in that match and held the ball for only 37% of the time. Just one shot was on target.

That win was Real Sociedad's only win of the group stage so far. It also had a 1-1 draw against Monaco and a 2-2 draw against PSV. The win was the first time Real Sociedad had defeated an Austrian opponent.

Sturm Graz has been outscored 19-2 all-time against Spanish clubs.

In domestic play, Real Sociedad is the current leader of La Liga, with a one-point leader over Real Madrid. SK Sturm Graz sits second in the Austrian Bundesliga, with a fairly large gap between it and first-place Red Bull Salzburg.

