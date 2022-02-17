How to Watch Sevilla vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo Zagreb will look to pick up a win against Sevilla during the UEFA Champions League group stage.

This will be the second major European meeting for these two clubs. In the previous meeting, Sevilla won both of the matches in the UEFA Champions League group stage in late 2016.

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sevilla is coming off a 2-0 victory over Elche on Friday with goals by Papu Gómez and Rafa Mir; holding down the net was Yassine Bounou who faced seven shots with one on target. Sevilla now sits four points behind first-place Real Madrid in La Liga where it has won two matches and had three draws in the past five games.

Dinamo Zagreb has not had fortune on its side in UEFA Europa League knockout rounds as it has lost four of its five away matches. Dinamo Zagreb hasn't suffered a draw or loss since Dec. 5 with its latest victory being 2-1 over HNK Gorica. The goals were scored by Arjan Ademi and Mislav Orsic with Dinamo Zagreb controlling most of the possession for the game.

