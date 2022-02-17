Skip to main content

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dinamo Zagreb will look to pick up a win against Sevilla during the UEFA Champions League group stage.

This will be the second major European meeting for these two clubs. In the previous meeting, Sevilla won both of the matches in the UEFA Champions League group stage in late 2016.

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Dinamo Zagreb Today:

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Sevilla vs. Dinamo Zagreb on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sevilla is coming off a 2-0 victory over Elche on Friday with goals by Papu Gómez and Rafa Mir; holding down the net was Yassine Bounou who faced seven shots with one on target. Sevilla now sits four points behind first-place Real Madrid in La Liga where it has won two matches and had three draws in the past five games.

Dinamo Zagreb has not had fortune on its side in UEFA Europa League knockout rounds as it has lost four of its five away matches. Dinamo Zagreb hasn't suffered a draw or loss since Dec. 5 with its latest victory being 2-1 over HNK Gorica. The goals were scored by Arjan Ademi and Mislav Orsic with Dinamo Zagreb controlling most of the possession for the game.

Tune in to TUDNxtra 1 at 2:45 p.m. to see these two teams square off.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Sevilla vs. Dinamo Zagreb

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

san lorenzo
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Gimnasia (LP) vs. San Lorenzo

2 minutes ago
Basketball Fans 5
Italian Basket Serie A League

How to Watch Virtus Bologna vs. Brindisi

2 minutes ago
genk soccer stadium
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Olympiacos

2 minutes ago
soccer
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Dinamo Zagreb

2 minutes ago
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series

1 hour ago
USATSI_16237417
College Softball

How to Watch UCF vs. Wisconsin in College Softball

1 hour ago
imago1009525518h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Copa Del Rey Quarterfinals #1: Joventut de Badalona vs. Lenovo Tenerife

2 hours ago
USATSI_12765637
College Softball

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Auburn in College Softball

2 hours ago
Soccer Fans 2
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch UEFA Europa League: Zenit vs. Betis

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy