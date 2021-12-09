Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sparta Prague vs. Brøndby IF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sparta Prague and Brøndby meet with a spot in the Europa Conference League up for grabs.
    Author:

    Neither Brøndby nor Sparta Prague will be advancing to the knockout phase of the Europa League, but Thursday's meeting to close Group A play will decide which team gets the transfer spot to the Europa Conference League.

    How to Watch Sparta Prague vs. Brøndby IF Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 6

    Live Stream Sparta Prague vs. Brøndby IF on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sparta Prague is currently in the best position to grab that spot. With one win and one draw, the team has four points, two more than Brøndby. A win or a draw on Thursday will send Sparta Prague through to the Europa Conference League.

    For Brøndby, the only hope that the club has of advancing is to defeat Sparta Prague on Thursday. That would give it the transfer position.

    These two sides played to a scoreless draw when they first met, with Brøndby taking just four shots in the match, with one shot on target. Sparta Prague took 12 shots, with four of those being on target.

    Sparta Prague has the only win out of either of these teams in Europa League play, as it defeated Rangers 1-0 in September.

    In domestic play, Sparta Prague is in third place in the Czech First League with 39 points, five back of leader Slavia Praha. Brøndby is in third in the Danish Superliga at 30 points, five back of leader Midtjylland.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Sparta Prague vs. Brøndby IF

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 6
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    real sociedad
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. PSV Eindhoven

    2 minutes ago
    Leicester City
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Leicester City

    2 minutes ago
    Hockey Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Antwerp vs. Olympiacos

    2 minutes ago
    sparta prague praha
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Sparta Prague vs. Brøndby IF

    2 minutes ago
    lyon
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Lyon vs. Rangers

    2 minutes ago
    soccer
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Legia Warsaw vs. Spartak Moscow

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Sturm Graz vs. Monaco

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965552
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy