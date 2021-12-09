Sparta Prague and Brøndby meet with a spot in the Europa Conference League up for grabs.

Neither Brøndby nor Sparta Prague will be advancing to the knockout phase of the Europa League, but Thursday's meeting to close Group A play will decide which team gets the transfer spot to the Europa Conference League.

How to Watch Sparta Prague vs. Brøndby IF Today:

Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 6

Live Stream Sparta Prague vs. Brøndby IF on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sparta Prague is currently in the best position to grab that spot. With one win and one draw, the team has four points, two more than Brøndby. A win or a draw on Thursday will send Sparta Prague through to the Europa Conference League.

For Brøndby, the only hope that the club has of advancing is to defeat Sparta Prague on Thursday. That would give it the transfer position.

These two sides played to a scoreless draw when they first met, with Brøndby taking just four shots in the match, with one shot on target. Sparta Prague took 12 shots, with four of those being on target.

Sparta Prague has the only win out of either of these teams in Europa League play, as it defeated Rangers 1-0 in September.

In domestic play, Sparta Prague is in third place in the Czech First League with 39 points, five back of leader Slavia Praha. Brøndby is in third in the Danish Superliga at 30 points, five back of leader Midtjylland.

Regional restrictions may apply.