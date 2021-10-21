Group A has some really talented clubs with very different styles of play that should make for a very entertaining match.

The top two teams in Group A clash in Lyon (2-0-0) and Sparta Prague (1-1-0) with a very, very different playing styles.

While both teams are playing well and haven't lost so far in group play, they are doing it in opposite ways. A win here for Lyon could clinch it the group and move it forward into the next round of the UEFA Europa League.

How to Watch Sparta Praha vs. Lyon:

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 5

Watch Sparta Praha vs. Lyon online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is going to be a clash of styles, as Lyon can really score while Sparta Prague has yet to give up a goal:

Lyon has been head and shoulders the best club in Group A so far. It has scored 83% of the entire group's goals while not giving up a single goal heading into today. The club is crushing teams on offense with opponents not being able to break their defense.

Two clubs have been that dominant on the defensive end. Sparta Prague is Lyon's equal on the defensive end but not so much offensively.

In two matches, Sparta Prague has scored one goal. One total goal has been good enough so far against the bottom clubs in the group, but will it be against the best club? Can Sparta Prague play this level of defense against a club that can be very explosive offensively.

Getting out of here with a tie or win gets Sparta Prague points, which has to be the goal. A win would be great and allow the team to vault into first place. A tie, with the Rangers and Brøndby also playing today might be enough to lock in second place in Group A.

Regional restrictions may apply.