Leicester City looks for its first win of the Europa League group stage when it faces Spartak Moscow.

A pair of Group C teams will face off on Wednesday, as Spartak Moscow — second in the group standings — will face Leicester City.

How to Watch Spartak Moscow vs. Leicester

Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Game Time: 10:20 a.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Spartak Moscow is coming off of its first win of the Europa League, defeating Napoli by a 3-2 score. Quincy Promes had a pair of goals in that match, while Mikhail Ignatov added one as well.

The team currently sits just seventh in the Russian Premier League table.

This is the first time Spartak Moscow has faced an English team since 2017.

As for Leicester, it tied Napoli 2-2 to begin the stage, then lost 1-0 to Legia Warsaw. Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes have the team's two goals.

The team is 11th in the Premier League right now, tied with Arsenal after eight matches.

This will be the first meeting of these two teams. Leicester has won just once in its past seven Europa League matches.

But Spartak Moscow has struggled at home lately, losing its last three home matches. Leicester's record may be worse than Spartak's, but this should be a fairly evenly matched contest.