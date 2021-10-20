    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Spartak Moscow vs. Leicester: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Leicester City looks for its first win of the Europa League group stage when it faces Spartak Moscow.
    Author:

    A pair of Group C teams will face off on Wednesday, as Spartak Moscow — second in the group standings — will face Leicester City.

    How to Watch Spartak Moscow vs. Leicester

    Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 10:20 a.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Spartak Moscow is coming off of its first win of the Europa League, defeating Napoli by a 3-2 score. Quincy Promes had a pair of goals in that match, while Mikhail Ignatov added one as well.

    The team currently sits just seventh in the Russian Premier League table.

    This is the first time Spartak Moscow has faced an English team since 2017.

    As for Leicester, it tied Napoli 2-2 to begin the stage, then lost 1-0 to Legia Warsaw. Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes have the team's two goals.

    The team is 11th in the Premier League right now, tied with Arsenal after eight matches.

    This will be the first meeting of these two teams. Leicester has won just once in its past seven Europa League matches.

    But Spartak Moscow has struggled at home lately, losing its last three home matches. Leicester's record may be worse than Spartak's, but this should be a fairly evenly matched contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Spartak Moscow vs. Leicester

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Time
    10:20
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Spartak Moscow vs. Leicester

    just now
    Liga MX America
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Atlas vs. Cruz Azul

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16955739
    NHL

    How to Watch the Vegas Golden Knights Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16983262
    NHL

    How to Watch the Seattle Kraken Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16970008
    NHL

    How to Watch the Chicago Blackhawks Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16954277 (1)
    NHL

    How to Watch the Buffalo Sabres Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    13 hours ago
    Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard
    NBA

    How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16983052
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 4: Astros at Red Sox

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16985146
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Blackhawks

    14 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy