Napoli looks to move closer to clinching a spot in the next round of the Europa League, but can it avoid another upset against Spartak Moscow?

UEFA Europa League play continues on Wednesday with first-place Napoli taking on last-place Spartak Moscow in a battle of Group C opponents.

How to Watch Spartak Moscow vs. Napoli Today:

Match Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Match Time: 10:20 a.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Spartak Moscow vs. Napoli on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Napoli has two wins and a draw so far in group play, while Spartak Moscow has one win and one draw. Napoli leads the group in goal differential at plus-five, while Spartak Moscow is at minus-one.

The first meeting of these sides came in matchday two, when Spartak Moscow got its lone win of this Europa League campaign, coming out ahead 3-2 in a match where Napoli lost Mario Rui to a red card in the 30th minute.

Elif Elmas put Napoli on the board first, but Spartak Moscow scored the next three goals, two from Quincy Promes, to put the game out of reach. A Victor Osimhen goal in stoppage time wasn't enough for Napoli.

Napoli defeated Legia Warsaw 4-1 in its most recent Europa League match, while Spartak Moscow drew Leicester City 1-1.

In domestic play, Napoli is currently tied with Milan atop Serie A with 32 points, though Napoli has the better goal differential. Spartak Moscow is in 10th place in the Russian Premier League.

In three previous meetings of these sides, Spartak Moscow has the only win, with the other two matches being draws back in the 1990-91 European Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.