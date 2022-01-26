Skip to main content

How to Watch Spain vs Azerbaijan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Spain comes into this meeting with Azerbaijan as the heavy favorites to win this UEFA Futsal Championship match.

Azerbaijan comes into this match as the underdog against Spain. It is at the bottom of the Group A standings, whereas Spain is atop the Group B standings.

How to Watch Spain vs Azerbaijan today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Watch the Spain vs Azerbaijan match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Spain will come into this match as the heavy favorite. It took a convincing 5-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Spain has four wins, one draw, and no losses over the last five outings.

Azerbaijan comes into this match having won three of its last five matches with a draw and a loss included. It will need to step up its goal-scoring if it wants to have a shot against Spain.

Spain is one of, if not the best team in all of Europe and it will look to put that talent on display today against Azerbaijan.

In the Group D opening round, Azerbaijan fell to Georgia by a score of 3-2. It will look to rebound against Spain today, and although it is projected to be a Spain victory, an upset could be brewing.

Tune into TUDN at 2:20 p.m. ET to see the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Spain vs Azerbaijan

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
2:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
