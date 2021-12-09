Thursday will see the end of Group B play in the Europa League and while one of the two matches will see a lot up for grabs, the Monaco and Sturm Graz match will be between teams that are already locked into first and last in the group.

How to Watch Sturm Graz vs. Monaco Today:

Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

With three wins and two draws in this stage, Monaco will advance to the knockout phase regardless of the result of Thursday's match.

And for Sturm Graz, the team's best result was a draw. With just one point so far, the team's best-case scenario would see it finish with four points, which is still two points shy of Real Sociedad, which is currently in third place.

The first meeting of these teams in this season's Europa League saw Monaco win 1-0 with a Krepin Diatta goal being the difference. Monaco took 15 shots with four on target and held possession for 72% of the match. Sturm Graz took just three shots with none on target and had possession 28% of the time.

