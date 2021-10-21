Group B is wide open, and the bottom two teams go head-to-head today looking to make up some ground.

At this stage in group play, clubs like SK Sturm Graz (0-0-2) and Real Sociedad (0-2-0) need to get a win. Both clubs are winless in group play, but Sociedad can hang its hat on two ties that, with a win and a draw in the other match today with its group mates, would put it one point off the lead overall.

Group B is a very tight quartet of clubs. None have stepped up yet to take control in the standings.

How to Watch Sturm Graz vs. Real Sociedad:

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Real Sociedad fought it out for a 2-2 tie against the best team in the group so far where only two points separate first from third place:

None of the teams are on the outs in Group B, however a loss here by SK Sturm Graz would all but kill its chance to win the group or get into the play-offs. It is the only winless, drawless team in the group with zero points.

Until the PSV match (1-4 loss), Sturm looked solid. It won a playoff against Mura and lost 0-1 to Monaco while showing some grit.

Is this the club that wins with defense and can score in pressure situations or the worst team in a group?

For Real Sociedad, it has to break through and get a win. It played tough with the two best clubs in Group B, earning ties. The team is not going to be able to break through and win the group or even make the playoffs with ties, especially against struggling clubs like it has today.

