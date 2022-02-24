Spanish powerhouse Sevilla looks to continue on to the last-16 of the competition on Thursday when it meets Dinamo Zagreb for the second time in a week.

Dinamo Zagreb arrived in Croatia with a healthy 3-1 lead from the first leg and is aiming to keep its prospects of a domestic and European conquest alive against Sevilla on Thursday.

How to Watch UEFA Europa League: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Sevilla Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 pm ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Dinamo Zagreb will be fighting an uphill battle to keep its Europa League run going. It took a 3-1 loss to Sevilla a week ago. On Feb. 17, Sevilla scored all three of its goals in the first half.

After that is was a pretty uneventful second half, but that suited Sevilla and Dinamo Zagreb could not respond in league action the next match, playing to a 0-0 draw with Lokomotiva Zagreb on Sunday.

Dinamo Zagreb has never been eliminated at this stage of the Europa League before, but it must produce nothing short of a perfect performance if it is to have a chance of advancing to the last-16 for the second season. It has kept a clean sheet in four of the last five matches in the knockout round of the Europa League.

Sevilla's 3-1 win in the first leg represents its third successive triumph against Dinamo Zagreb in all tournaments.

