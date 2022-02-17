Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Europa League: Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Braga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sheriff Tiraspol and Braga face off on Thursday in Leg 1 of their Group of 16 showdown. This is the first meeting ever between the two teams.

It should be quite an entertaining matchup between Sheriff Tiraspol and Braga on Thursday, especially because it's the first ever meeting between the two clubs. 

How to Watch UEFA Europa League: Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Braga Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:30pm ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream UEFA Europa League: Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Braga on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sheriff finished in third place in Group D of the Champions League, picking up seven points. Sheriff had two wins, one draw and three losses. Its last game in the Champions League came against Shakhtar Donetsk and the team was able to play to a 1-1 draw. 

While Sheriff was on defense most of the time because it only had 31 % of the possession, it was able to score a goal in the 31st minute to secure the draw. 

One big issue for the team is that it could be especially vulnerable in the first half because of such a long layoff. Sheriff’s last game came back on Dec. 11 against Zimbru. 

On the other side of this matchup is Braga. It finished in second place in Group F of the Europa League. Braga finished with three wins, one loss, and two draws, which allowed it to pick up 10 points. 

Coming into this game, Braga has won three of its last four games. Braga has scored 39 goals while its defense has given up 23 goals total in the Primera Liga. 

Ricardo Horta has been the top player for Braga this season, scoring 13 goals and adding three assists. Iuri Medeiros has also been good this year, scoring five goals and six assists. Braga needs to get the offense out to a fast start and try to attack a team that hasn’t played in a while. 

How To Watch

February
17
2022

UEFA Europa League: Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Braga

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
