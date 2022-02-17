Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Europa League: Zenit vs. Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Zenit will welcome Real Betis to the Gazprom Arena on Thursday for the first leg of the Europa League.

The reigning Russian Premier League champions enter the competition after dropping down from the Champions League. Real Betis will be a tough opponent, having won its last four away matches in all competitions. Real Betis will have even more confidence coming into this match.

How to Watch UEFA Europa League: Zenit vs. Betis Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:30pm ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream UEFA Europa League: Zenit vs. Betis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This Europa League contest represents Zenit's first meaningful fixture since a 1-1 league draw against Dynamo Moscow on Dec. 12.

With the Russian Premier League currently on a winter break, the hosts have spent recent weeks playing in friendlies and competing in the Atlantic Cup. 

Despite winning once in the Champions League group stage, Zenit competed well in a difficult group that included Juventus and Chelsea. Its five-point tally was enough to secure the club a place in the Europa League. 

Real Betis enters this first leg on a high note after getting a 4-2 win in an away contest against Levante on Sunday.

Los Verdiblancos will turn its focus towards European action as it aims to clinch just its second competitive victory over Russian opposition.

