How to Watch UEFA Europa League: Zenit vs. Real Betis

Zenit will travel to face Real Betis on Thursday in the second leg of its Europa League knockout round.

Real Betis has the upper hand following a 3-2 win over Zenit in St. Petersburg last Thursday.

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 pm ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

In the match, Real Betis took an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Guido Rodriguez and William José. The Russians responded with goals from Dzyuba and Malcom to level the match. Andres Guardado scored what proved to be the game-winner in the 41st minute, meaning all five goals were scored in the first half.

Zenit is currently the leader in the Russian League with 38 points, but is only two points ahead of Dinamo Moscow.

Real Betis has three consecutive victories and eight wins in its last 10 matches. The team's last defeat was a 2-0 loss on Feb. 6 at home to Villarreal. In the Spanish LaLiga standings it is in third place with 46 points.

Having lost just four of its 17 home games this season, the hosts will be confident in getting a positive result that would help them advance to the last 16.

