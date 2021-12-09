How to Watch West Ham United vs. Dinamo Zagreb

West Ham approach their Europa League group-stage send-off against Dinamo Zagreb having already wrapped up top spot in their pool.

David Moyes will be expected to ring the changes for West Ham’s final Group H fixture at home to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday given the Europa League hotshots cannot be ousted from first place.

The Hammers enter their group-stage swan song still to be beaten in Europe as they soar into the last 16, while Dinamo need a point to make certain of their second-place status.

The Croat contenders are on course to stay in the Europa League and advance to the knockout-stage play-offs, but Genk are only two points behind and could still overtake them at the death.

West ham left Zagreb as 2-0 victors when these teams met for the first time in September, but they travel to England low on confidence after winning just one of their last six games.

Moyes’ men, on the other hand, are in the opposite mood after coming from behind to beat Chelsea 3-2 on Saturday, extending their unbeaten streak at home to six games.

The chance to rest certain senior players couldn’t come at a better time for West Ham, who have center-backs Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna each facing months on the sidelines.

Full-back Ben Johnson also came off injured in the win over Chelsea and wouldn’t have been available here, while Aaron Cresswell is nursing a back complaint.

Defenders Jamal Bapiste, 18, and Harrison Ashby, 20, are among those in the running to make their European debuts as replacements, though Moyes will remain wary of risking too many changes.

West Ham may have beaten the Premier League leaders in their last outing, but the east Londoners haven’t kept a clean sheet at home since October.

Moreover, it’s been almost two months since they won two games back-to-back inside the 90 minutes, but a motivated Dinamo won’t roll over for the hosts in their efforts to reach the next Europa League round.