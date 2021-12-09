Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    West Ham approach their Europa League group-stage send-off against Dinamo Zagreb having already wrapped up top spot in their pool.
    Author:

    David Moyes will be expected to ring the changes for West Ham’s final Group H fixture at home to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday given the Europa League hotshots cannot be ousted from first place.

    The Hammers enter their group-stage swan song still to be beaten in Europe as they soar into the last 16, while Dinamo need a point to make certain of their second-place status.

    How to Watch West Ham vs. Zagreb Today

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 2

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Croat contenders are on course to stay in the Europa League and advance to the knockout-stage play-offs, but Genk are only two points behind and could still overtake them at the death.

    West ham left Zagreb as 2-0 victors when these teams met for the first time in September, but they travel to England low on confidence after winning just one of their last six games.

    Moyes’ men, on the other hand, are in the opposite mood after coming from behind to beat Chelsea 3-2 on Saturday, extending their unbeaten streak at home to six games.

    The chance to rest certain senior players couldn’t come at a better time for West Ham, who have center-backs Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna each facing months on the sidelines.

    Full-back Ben Johnson also came off injured in the win over Chelsea and wouldn’t have been available here, while Aaron Cresswell is nursing a back complaint.

    Defenders Jamal Bapiste, 18, and Harrison Ashby, 20, are among those in the running to make their European debuts as replacements, though Moyes will remain wary of risking too many changes.

    West Ham may have beaten the Premier League leaders in their last outing, but the east Londoners haven’t kept a clean sheet at home since October.

    Moreover, it’s been almost two months since they won two games back-to-back inside the 90 minutes, but a motivated Dinamo won’t roll over for the hosts in their efforts to reach the next Europa League round. 

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    West Ham United vs. Dinamo Zagreb

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
    Time
    2:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    genk soccer stadium
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Genk vs. Rapid Vienna

    28 seconds ago
    HS Football Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Ludogorets vs. Midtjylland

    28 seconds ago
    Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Braga vs. Crvena zvezda

    28 seconds ago
    Marseille
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Marseille vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

    28 seconds ago
    west ham united
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Dinamo Zagreb

    28 seconds ago
    Bayer Leverkusen
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Ferencvaros vs. Bayer Leverkusen

    28 seconds ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at Louisville

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy