How to Watch West Ham United vs. Genk

West Ham's European debut has been a smooth ride thus far, but Genk visits London on Matchday 3 hoping to cause some chaos for the Group H leaders.

Europe has been kind thus far to West Ham United in its maiden continental campaign, and the east Londoners hope to make it three wins from three hosts Genk on Thursday.

The Group H pace-setters are making light work of this Europa League business so far, with changes expected for David Moyes's side amid a number of injury concerns.

How to Watch West Ham vs. Genk

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game Venue: London Stadium, London, England

TV: TUDNxtra 4

One who could be available to feature not long after his absence looked all but certain is Tomáš Souček, who suffered a facial injury after clashing with Everton striker Salomón Rondón on Saturday.

Not only did West Ham go on to beat the Toffees 1-0 thanks to an Angelo Ogbonna header, but Moyes has since revealed that Souček is already back in training after a touch of plastic surgery:

The Czech Republic international may still not be risked at the London Stadium, while compatriot Alex Král isn’t yet ready to return after contracting the coronavirus.

Mark Noble is also a doubt in central midfield, while Ben Johnson looks set to continue at right-back as Vladimír Coufal and Ryan Fredericks continue to recovery from injuries.

Likewise, Genk will be without first-choice right-back Daniel Muñoz after he was sent off in the 3-0 demolition at home to Dinamo Zagreb last time out in the Europa League.

That result left the Belgians three points off the pace and lacking in confidence, having since gone on to record two more defeats in succession.

Michail Antonio has, to some surprise, started both of West Ham’s European games until now, and the Jamaica international should therefore be expected to keep his place leading the attack.

Nikola Vlašić and Andriy Yarmolenko are among the alternatives should Moyes wish to freshen his options up front.

The London hosts would be wise to keep tabs on Genk’s 6’7” frontman Paul Onuachu, whose 92nd-minute winner at Rapid Wien on Matchday 1 is the team's only Europa League finish thus far.

