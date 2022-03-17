How to Watch West Ham United vs. Sevilla

Premier League hopefuls West Ham have to overturn a one-goal deficit if they're to beat La Liga side Sevilla to a place in the Europa League's last eight.

West Ham are out to turn the clocks back 40 years on Thursday when they host Sevilla with the chance to reach the quarterfinals of a European tournament for the first time since 1981.

David Moyes’ side play host to Spanish outfit Sevilla after falling 1-0 in the reverse leg last week, looking to continue their best-ever run in the Europa League.

How to Watch West Ham vs. Sevilla Today

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: Galavisión

Live Stream: You can stream West Ham vs. Sevilla on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time West Ham journeyed as far as the last eight of a European competition was the Cup Winners’ Cup some 41 years ago, where they suffered a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Dinamo Tbilisi.

It just so happens the Hammers lost the away leg 1-0 that year, too, albeit after they were drilled 4-1 at home to their Georgian opponents (then of the Soviet Union).

Former Barcelona prodigy Munir El Haddadi came up with the defining strike during last week’s opening leg in Seville, where Julen Lopetegui’s side executed a training-ground piece to perfection:

That being said, away goals no longer count for double under UEFA’s new rules, and restricting Los Nervionenses to a one-goal margin following the away trip could well be deemed an acceptable outcome.

West Ham recently ended a run of three defeats by beating Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa 2-1 at home on Sunday, their fourth home match without defeat having won three in that span.

"We're here to win, we want to win and looking forward to it,” said Moyes ahead of Thursday’s second leg. “It can be a great experience we'll always remember, but what will make us remember it even more is winning."

The Hammers will have to do so without forward favorite Jarrod Bowen, right-back Vladimir Coufal and central defender Angelo Ogbonna, while Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell are doubts.

Suso and Alejandro Gomez are major misses for Lopetegui, meanwhile, and Lucas Ocampos’ suspension is another big blow to their attack following his yellow card in the opening leg.

Six-time champions Sevilla have lost just two of their last 19 outings in all competitions and will advance provided they avoid defeat, but it’s a concern five of their six losses this term have occurred on the road.

Regional restrictions may apply.