West Ham United of the Premier League will take on Eintracht Frankfurt of Bundesliga in the semifinals of Europa League.

West Ham United is the No. 7 ranked team in the Premier League this season after qualifying for the Europa League last season. It is 15-12-7 with 52 goals on 300 shots.

West Ham matched up with Sevilla in the round of 16.

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Eintracht Frankfurt today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream West Ham United vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Sevilla took the first game 1-0 but West Ham won the aggregate 2-1 after winning the second game 2-0 to move on. It took on Olympique Lyonnais in the quarterfinals.

The first leg ended 1-1 in a draw, but West Ham secured the win again in the second leg with a 3-0 win to advance to the semifinals.

Eintracht Frankfurt is the No. 9 team in Bundesliga this season with a 10-11-10 record.

It has 42 goals with 31 assists on 287 shots. It also has 110 saves this season.

In the round of 16, Frankfurt took on Real Betis. It won the first leg 2-1 and drew the second leg 1-1 winning the aggregate 3-2 to move on to the quarterfinals.

Frankfurt took on Barcelona in the following round. After drawing the first leg 1-1, Frankfurt won the second game 3-2 to knock Barcelona out and advance to the semifinals.

