Skip to main content

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

West Ham United of the Premier League will take on Eintracht Frankfurt of Bundesliga in the semifinals of Europa League.

West Ham United is the No. 7 ranked team in the Premier League this season after qualifying for the Europa League last season. It is 15-12-7 with 52 goals on 300 shots.

West Ham matched up with Sevilla in the round of 16.

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Eintracht Frankfurt today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream West Ham United vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Sevilla took the first game 1-0 but West Ham won the aggregate 2-1 after winning the second game 2-0 to move on. It took on Olympique Lyonnais in the quarterfinals.

The first leg ended 1-1 in a draw, but West Ham secured the win again in the second leg with a 3-0 win to advance to the semifinals.

Eintracht Frankfurt is the No. 9 team in Bundesliga this season with a 10-11-10 record.

It has 42 goals with 31 assists on 287 shots. It also has 110 saves this season.

In the round of 16, Frankfurt took on Real Betis. It won the first leg 2-1 and drew the second leg 1-1 winning the aggregate 3-2 to move on to the quarterfinals.

Frankfurt took on Barcelona in the following round. After drawing the first leg 1-1, Frankfurt won the second game 3-2 to knock Barcelona out and advance to the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

West Ham United vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

USC vs. Arizona Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1011593435h
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Soccer Fans 2
UEFA Champions League

RB Leipzig vs. Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Royals vs. White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs21 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs26 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy