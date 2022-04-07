Skip to main content

How to Watch West Ham vs. Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

West Ham and Lyon meet Thursday for leg-one action of the Europa League quarterfinals.

West Ham and Lyon will meet today in leg one of the Europa League quarterfinals. These two teams have never met so a proper scouting report from the coaching team will be really important for preparation. 

How to Watch West Ham vs. Lyon Today:

Match Date: April 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: Galavisión

Live Stream West Ham vs. Lyon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

West Ham is coming off of a close 2-1 win over Everton this past weekend. In its last five games, West Ham has three wins and two losses. One of those wins was against Sevilla in Europa round of 16 play in which the team emerged victorious by a score of 2-0. Goals came in the 39th minute from Tomáš Souček and in the 112th minute from Andriy Yarmolenko. 

Lyon is also coming off of a close win having beaten Angers 3-2 on Sunday. A pair of goals from Mousa Dembélé in the 26th and 52nd minutes allowed for Lyon to go up 2-1 over their foes. Angers tied it up in the 59th minute with a goal from Sofiane Boufal but with the score even for the next 20 minutes, it was looking like a draw was in the cards until Tetê found the net at the 80th-minute mark to win the game for Lyon.

Both teams will look to come out strong and take the win in leg one to move them that much closer to Europa League semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

West Ham vs. Lyon

TV CHANNEL: Galavisión
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011067080h
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch West Ham vs. Lyon

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
imago1011052755h
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Braga vs. Rangers

By Christine Brown6 minutes ago
New York Yankees Gerrit Cole
MLB

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

By Phil Watson27 minutes ago
Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Chicago Cubs Kyle Hendricks
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
tiger-woods
SI Guide

Tiger’s Return Headlines Day One at The Masters

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) lines up his shot in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy