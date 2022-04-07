West Ham and Lyon will meet today in leg one of the Europa League quarterfinals. These two teams have never met so a proper scouting report from the coaching team will be really important for preparation.

How to Watch West Ham vs. Lyon Today:

Match Date: April 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: Galavisión

Live Stream West Ham vs. Lyon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

West Ham is coming off of a close 2-1 win over Everton this past weekend. In its last five games, West Ham has three wins and two losses. One of those wins was against Sevilla in Europa round of 16 play in which the team emerged victorious by a score of 2-0. Goals came in the 39th minute from Tomáš Souček and in the 112th minute from Andriy Yarmolenko.

Lyon is also coming off of a close win having beaten Angers 3-2 on Sunday. A pair of goals from Mousa Dembélé in the 26th and 52nd minutes allowed for Lyon to go up 2-1 over their foes. Angers tied it up in the 59th minute with a goal from Sofiane Boufal but with the score even for the next 20 minutes, it was looking like a draw was in the cards until Tetê found the net at the 80th-minute mark to win the game for Lyon.

Both teams will look to come out strong and take the win in leg one to move them that much closer to Europa League semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.