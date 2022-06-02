2022-23 UEFA Nations League: Everything to know about the international tournament

The UEFA Nations League is back as the biennial international competition runs from June 1, 2022, until the final on June 18, 2023. The first two editions of the tournament were won by Portugal and France, with Les Bleus securing the most recent edition of the Nations League in October 2021, following a 2-1 victory over Spain in the final.

Match Dates: June 1-14, Sep 21-27, 2022

Competition Format

Following the draw for the 2022-23 group stage, which took place in December 2021, the 55 UEFA nations were split into Leagues A, B, C and D. The teams were allocated to the four different leagues based on the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League overall ranking.

Leagues A, B and C contain 16 teams each, divided into four groups of four teams. League D features just seven teams split into one group of four and one group of three. Each team will have to play six matches within their group using the home-and-away round-robin format, except for the one group in League D with three teams playing four matches within their group.

In League A, the top division of the UEFA Nations League, the four group winners will advance to face off in the Nations League Finals, held in June 2023. The semifinal pairings will be decided through a draw, while the knockout format will be used between the four semifinalists to crown the Nations League champions.

Meanwhile, the top teams of Leagues B, C and D compete for promotion to a higher league, while the bottom teams of Leagues A, B and C fight to survive from relegation to a lower league.

The group winners of Leagues B, C and D, are all promoted, while the last-placed teams in Leagues A and B are relegated. The bottom-four teams in League C compete in a play-out to determine which two teams get relegated to League D.

Competition Schedule

Due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup being in the winter, four of the six group stage matchdays will be in June, with the remaining two matches being played in September 2022.

The four group winners in League A will be advancing to the final four knockout phases in June 2023. UEFA confirmed that it had received declarations of interest from four bidders to host the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League finals in June of next year: Belgium, Poland, Netherlands and Wales. The final decision on the host for the finals will be made in January 2023 by UEFA.

Matchdays 1 and 2: June 2-8, 2022

Matchdays 3 and 4: June 8-14, 2022

Matchdays 5 and 6: September 22-27, 2022

Semifinals: June 14-15, 2023

Final match: June 18, 2023

Play-outs: March 21-26, 2024

Qualification for Euro 2024

If a team fails to qualify for the Euros, it still has a chance to be eligible via play-offs. The final three spots at the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany will be decided among 12 participants, with those participants being selected based on their performance in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. These teams will be divided into three paths of four teams, with one team from each qualifying path advancing to the Euro 2024 tournament.

Selection of the 12 participants:

1. All available group winners.

2. If a group winner has already qualified via UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying, they are replaced by the next best-ranked team from the same league that has yet to qualify for the tournament directly.

UEFA Nations League Champions

Winners: Portugal (2019), France (2021)

Runner-up: Netherlands (2019), Spain (2021)

No. 3 spot: England (2019), Italy (2021)

No. 4 spot: Switzerland (2019), Belgium (2021)

The UEFA Nations League looks to replace the international friendly matches previously played on the FIFA international match calendar with more competitive matches. While the biennial competition has been met by some resistance from the players who are coming off of exhausting domestic league action, the Nations League has been widely regarded as a success thus far in viewership and competition at the international level.

