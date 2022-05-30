2022-23 UEFA Nations League: Key players to watch in the European tournament

On the eve of the third edition of the UEFA Nations League, here are the players to keep an eye on in the international tournament.

Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

With two editions of the UEFA Nations League now behind us, it's safe to say the international tournament has been nothing short of a success thus far.

There's even talks of the South American national teams joining the UEFA Nations League in the next couple of years, which could only further intensify the level of competition at the biennial event for all parties involved.

How to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Online:

Match Dates: June 1-14, Sep 21-27, 2022

TV: FOX, fuboTV

Live stream the entire 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Subscribe today (free trials available for a limited time)!

With all that in mind, we'll put the list of South American players to watch on the shelf for now and focus on which key European players we'll be keeping an eye on at the upcoming third edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Today's Stars

Kylian Mbappé - France

The 19-year-old World Cup winner turned 23-year-old PSG lifer has spent the past four seasons as the leading scorer in Ligue 1. Mbappé had all the headlines in recent weeks as the seemingly endless transfer saga that surrounded him came to a screeching halt when the French striker opted to re-sign with the Parisian club after long being linked with a move away from home to Real Madrid.

The generational talent will look to keep all that off-field noise off the field and let his boots do the talking with France as Les Bleus begin their quest for a second UEFA Nations League title in a row on June 3 against Denmark.

Karim Benzema - France

France is stacked. It only felt right to add Karim Benzema here as the Real Madrid forward is coming off of arguably the best club campaign of his 18-year career and could be rewarded with his first-ever Ballón d'Or in October.

Benzema was the driving force of a Real Madrid side that refused to quit going down on aggregate in all three elimination rounds of the Champions League this year. The French forward scored ten goals in those decisive six matches, leading Los Blancos to their UCL-leading 14th title in the club's history.

Kevin De Bruyne - Belgium

Voted as the Premier League Player of the Season for the second time in his career, Kevin De Bruyne is at the top of his game. The Belgian international scored 15 goals along with eight assists while guiding Manchester City to its eighth-ever English top-flight title.

KDB proved he can morph his game to become a goalscorer when need be, putting that confidence in front of goal on full display when he put four past Wolves on May 11 in a week with huge title implications as Liverpool dropped points to Spurs just days earlier.

Belgium, the No. 2 ranked team in the world according to FIFA, will need De Bruyne at his best with the team hoping to finally see dividends in the form of titles from their golden generation of players.

Tomorrow's Stars, Today

Gavi - Spain

With Pedri out due to injury, it is clear that lighting struck again at La Masia with Barcelona-product Gavi playing at a very mature level for his just 17 years of age. With the infectious energy that can help change the momentum of a game, Gavi has already started in a UEFA Nations League final with Spain meaning he's viewed as an integral part of the Spanish midfield by manager Luis Enrique.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool are said to be keeping an eye on the young midfielder's contract negotiations with Barcelona, hoping to poach the young star from the Catalan club if the opportunity were to present itself.

Looking to watch the UEFA Nations League? Get access now with fuboTV.

Bukayo Saka - England

When Tite, the manager of the No. 1 ranked team in the world per FIFA Brazil, was asked which player from England he would love to have on his squad he very quickly answered: "Saka. He's the type of player you can't control."

The 20-year-old forward was Arsenal's leading scorer (12) and joint-top assister (seven) this season in the Premier League, while also earning the full trust of England manager Gareth Southgate (maybe to a fault, see: Saka missing the decisive PK in the Euro final against Italy). The sky's the limit for the exciting wide player.

Honorable Mention: Cristopher Nkunku (FRA), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR), Harry Kane (ENG), Phil Foden (ENG), Thibaut Courtois (BEL), Frenkie De Jong (NED), Robert Lewandowski (POL), Ferran Torres (SPA), Erling Haaland (NOR)

Forgotten, but not gone: Eden Hazard (BEL), Gareth Bale (WAL)

The future is now: Jude Bellingham (ENG), Ansu Fati (SPA), Karim Adeyemi (GER)

Regional restrictions may apply.