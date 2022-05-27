2022-23 UEFA Nations League Preview: Top teams to watch, rising talents and group guide

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League will see France attempt to defend its crown, while Italy has a monkey on its back after missing World Cup qualification

A new cycle of European competition begins in June as the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League once again pits the continental elite against one another.

The tournament will provide teams an alternative method of qualifying for Euro 2024, while the Nations League performance will also act as a potential route to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

France return to the competition as defending champions after they came from behind to defeat Spain in October. Iceland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Ukraine and Sweden finished bottom of their respective groups across League A, meanwhile, and were relegated as a result.

Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Wales have taken their places among Europe’s finest, but cementing their status in the top bracket will prove an even more difficult task.

Only one country can be crowned Nations League champion come June 2023, however, and we dissect five of the pre-tournament favorites likeliest to contend for top honors.

1. France

Group A1: Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Key Player: Kylian Mbappé

One to Watch: Aurélien Tchouaméni

Reigning champions for a reason and a constant threat on major tournament finals in recent years, Didier Deschamps’ France now seeks to become the Nations League’s first back-to-back winners. And its chances look good after being drawn opposite Denmark, Austria and familiar foes Croatia.

Les Bleus have rediscovered that ‘joie de vivre’ and enter this tournament as current world champions. Not to mention the fact they’ve won their last seven straight games and haven’t recorded a competitive loss inside the 90 minutes since their June 2019 defeat to Turkey.

With squad holes still few and far between, Kylian Mbappé remains the most irresistible fixture in Deschamps’ squad, particularly after he reportedly became the best-paid player on the planet when he extended his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

2. Spain

Group A2: Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Key Player: Aymeric Laporte

One to Watch: Gavi

Luis Enrique has survived a testing portion of Spain’s soccer history and emerged on the other side with support at his back after reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

That being said, La Roja’s squad is still screaming out for leaders and talismanic talents, with youngsters like Ansu Fati, Pedri and Gavi still taking form despite their obvious potential.

Runners-up in the last edition of the Nations League, Spain’s comeback defeat to France was perhaps the clearest indicator yet that it’s the mental aspect that’s letting the former down.

France-born Aymeric Laporte has unsurprisingly taken little time to bed in as an essential linchpin in defense, and the team will eagerly anticipate his return after opting for surgery on the back of his fourth Premier League title win in four-and-a-half seasons with Manchester City.

3. Italy

Group A3: Germany, England, Hungary

Key Player: Marco Verratti

One to Watch: Tommaso Pobega

The feeling of disappointment was palpable for Italy after the European heavyweights failed to qualify for a second straight World Cup, meaning it will be absent in Qatar later this year.

All the more reason for Roberto Mancini & Co. to rabidly target Nations League glory, though a tough line-up involving Germany, Hungary and Euro 2020 final opponents England complicates matters.

It must be highlighted that the Azzurri nonetheless remain reigning kings of the continent, although their Nations League hopes may hinge too heavily on a select few individuals remaining fit.

4. Belgium

Group A4: Netherlands, Poland, Wales

Key Player: Kevin De Bruyne

One to Watch: Yari Verschaeren

Speaking of teams hoping to capitalize on certain superstar talents, Belgium is obliged to make the most of Kevin De Bruyne’s ridiculous talents after he fired Pep Guardiola’s citizens to another English crown.

Manager Roberto Martinez will also be hopeful Eden Hazard can finally put his ankle and muscular issues to bed and rediscover his best in what’s likely to be one of his last major tournaments.

The Netherlands is sure to be the biggest threat to first place in Group A4, with neither Poland nor Wales likely to pose much of a danger to the Red Devils.

5. England

Group A3: Germany, Italy, Hungary

Key Player: Harry Kane

One to Watch: Marc Guehi

So close and yet so far, it might have been England entering the new Nations League as European champions had its knack for losing penalty shootouts in clutch occasions not reared its ugly head.

Gareth Southgate’s side finished third in the inaugural Nations League but was disappointed in the last competition, ending up third in their group behind Belgium and Denmark, with only Iceland below them.

A return to the knockout bracket could be on the cards in 2023, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and the lesser-known Marc Guehi spearheading the next wave of star prospects:

