How to Watch Albania vs Israel in UEFA Nations League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Albania and Israel will both look for their first wins in League B group two play. Of the three teams competing, none have won a game yet.

Israel and Albania will square off in their second match of League B, group two play. So far, Israel and Albania each have one draw which both came against Iceland. Israel played to a 2-2 draw while Albania played to a 1-1 draw.

How to Watch Albania vs Israel: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 10, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 2

Live Stream Albania vs Israel: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

In Israel's game with Iceland, it took the early lead with a goal at the 25-minute mark from Liel Abada. Þórir Jóhann Helgason tied things up for Iceland at the 42-minute mark before taking the lead with a goal from Arnór Sigurðsson in the 53rd. Israel was able to tie things up late in the game with a goal from Shon Weissman to earn a point in the group. 

Iceland had to play from behind again in its game with Albania. Taulant Seferi scored first in the match for Albania to give the team the lead. Unfortunately for it, the team was unable to hold off Iceland and just after the half, Jón Dagur Þórsteinsson put one in for Iceland to tie things up. 

The third team in this group was supposed to be Russia, but the country has been banned from UEFA competitions due to the invasion of Ukraine in April. Russia will be automatically relegated due to having to forfeit its matches. 

