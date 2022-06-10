How to Watch Andorra vs Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

Andorra and Liechtenstein are both looking for their first win in League D play in the UEFA Nations League.

Andorra and Liechtenstein will meet in the third game of League D Group 1 play today. The two teams are currently at the bottom of the group. Liechtenstein has two losses while Andorra has one loss and one draw so far.

How to Watch Andorra vs Liechtenstein: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 10, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4

Liechtenstein lost 2-0 to Moldova in its first match and dropped its second match to Latvia by a score of 1-0. Moldova scored only five minutes in on a penalty kick, but didn't score its second goal until 90+1'. Liechtenstein held Latvia off for longer but still conceded a goal in the 73rd minute which resulted in losing the game.

Andorra lost its first game to Latvia in a heartbreaking 3-0 match. The team was playing behind from early on with Latvia scoring nine minutes in. A goal in the 77th minute extended the lead and a penalty kick at the 85th minute put the nail in the coffin. Andorra and Moldova played a scoreless ninety minutes resulting in a 0-0 draw.

The winner of the group will go on to face the winners of the other three groups in League D to crown an eventual Nations League Champion. While the bottom team of the group will face relegation.

Regional restrictions may apply.