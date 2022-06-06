How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Andorra vs Moldova

Following a 3-0 defeat in its tournament debut, Andorra will look to bounce back at home on Monday when it receives a visit from Moldova on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League. Moldova is coming off of a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein on the first matchday, while Andorra lost to Latvia in the city of Riga.

How to Watch Andorra vs. Moldova Today:

Match Date: June 6, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 5

Live stream Andorra vs. Moldova on fuboTV: Get access now!

Moldova traveled to Rheinpark Stadium on Friday to kick off the action in group D1. Ion Nicolaescu got the team ahead in the fifth minute via penalty kick, with Vadim Bolohan doubling the lead in stoppage time almost an hour and a half later.

The win on Friday over Liechtenstein snapped a nine-match losing streak in all competitions for Moldova, with the team's most recent win before the one on Friday being almost a year ago on June 6, 2021.

Andorra, meanwhile, lost to Latvia 3-0 on Friday thanks to a Roberts Uldrikis brace at Daugava Stadium. The defeat snapped a two-match winning streak for the team who was coming off of back-to-back 1-0 wins in a pair of friendlies in March against Saint Kitts and Nevis and Grenada.

Regional restrictions may apply.