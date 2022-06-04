Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Armenia vs. Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Armenia and Ireland face off in UEFA Nations League action on Saturday at Republican Stadium.

Group B1 activity kicks off on Saturday when Armenia and Ireland face each other on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stages. The other two teams in the group, Scotland and Ukraine, will play their first matchday outing in September as Ukraine is preparing to play Wales on Sunday for a spot at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

How to Watch Armenia vs. Ireland Today:

Match Date: June 4, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Armenia vs. Ireland on fuboTV: Get access now!

Armenia's most recent outing was a friendly in March where the team suffered a shellacking at the hands of Erling Haaland's Norway in a match that ended 9-0 in favor of the Norwegians. Haaland and Alexander Sorloth each notched braces to go along with Joshua King's hat-trick in the match.

Ireland, meanwhile, finds itself on a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions and has suffered just one loss in its last 11 matches overall. The Irish team's most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Lithuania with Troy Parrott scoring in the 97th minute to secure the friendly win for Ireland.

The Irish national team will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches when they face Armenia on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

