How to Watch Armenia vs Scotland in UEFA Nations League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Armenia will battle against Scotland today to get out of the bottom spot in group play standings of the UEFA Nations League.

Armenia and Scotland will meet today for the second time in League B Group 1 UEFA Nations League play. The last time these two teams met resulted in a 2-0 win for Scotland. 

How to Watch Armenia vs. Scotland: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 14, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Armenia vs. Scotland: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Scotland is currently sitting in third place in the group standings with three points. Although Scotland is playing Armenia for the second time already, the team has not yet played its first match against Ukraine. The two teams met in a late World Cup Qualifying match due to the postponement of the game after Russia invaded Ukraine. The first Nations League game between Scotland and Ukraine was pushed back to September. 

Scotland's most recent match resulted in a 3-0 loss to Ireland. Scotland had possession for 57% of the game, but the team was unable to produce quality opportunities having put only two shots on goal in the entire game. 

Armenia is also coming off of a 3-0 loss. It was Ukraine who was able to oust Armenia despite not scoring the first goal from Ruslan Malinovskyi until the 61' mark. Oleksandr Karavaev had the second and third goals for Ukraine to add a bit of insurance.

It's going to take quite an improvement in Armenia's play to pick up a win after Scotland possessed the ball for 72% of the game the first time these two teams met in group play. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

