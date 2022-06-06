How to Watch Austria vs Denmark in UEFA Nations League

Austria and Denmark are playing for the outright lead in their group in UEFA Nations League play.

Today's matchup will be a battle for the top of League A Group 1 in UEFA Nations League play. Austria and Denmark both won their opening rounds. The winner of the group will go on to face the winners of the other three groups in League A to crown an eventual Nations League Champion.

How to Watch Austria vs. Denmark: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 6, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 4

In the first round match, Austria won its match against Croatia 3-0. In the match, Marko Arnautović scored first 41 minutes into the game. In the second half, Michael Gregoritsch scored in the 54th minute and Marcel Sabitzer was able to add a third goal three minutes later to add extra insurance.

Denmark was also victorious in its first outing of group play with a 2-1 come-from-behind win against France. The two teams played a scoreless first half, but the French came out of the locker room ready to play. Less than ten minutes into the second half, Karim Benzema found the back of the net to take the lead. Andreas Cornelius took it upon himself to even the score, as well as score the game-winner with goals at 66' and 88'.

The winner of this game will move into the top spot in their group and will try to maintain that position for the remainder of group play.

Regional restrictions may apply.