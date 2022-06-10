How to Watch Austria vs France in UEFA Nations League

France will look for its first win in UEFA Nations League play today against Austria.

On matchday three of UEFA Nations League A group play, Austria and France will face off for the first time since 2009. The previous two matches between these two nations were 3-1 victories; one win by each nation. Coming into this match France has one draw and one loss while Austria has one win and one loss.

How to Watch Austria vs. France: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 10, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Austria’s victory came against Croatia with a score of 3-0. Scoring in the match were Marko Arnautović (41’), Michael Gregoritsch (54’) and Marcel Sabitzer (57’). Austria was able to lead in shots and shots on target. The loss came from Denmark where Denmark scored in the 28th minute but Austria was able to tie it back up in the 67th minute with a goal from Xaver Schlager. Denmark scored the final goal in the 84th minute to pick up the win.

France had won its previous six matches in international play prior to its loss to Denmark. Denmark beat France 2-1. Karim Benzema scored the first goal of the match to give France the lead in the 51st minute. France's draw came against Croatia on Monday. France had the lead but was unable to hold onto it.

The winner of the group will go on to face the winners of the other three groups in League A to crown an eventual Nations League Champion. While the bottom team of the group will face relegation.

