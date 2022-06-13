How to Watch Azerbaijan vs Belarus in UEFA Nations League

Azerbaijan and Belarus will both be looking to pick up three points today to put themselves in a better position in their group standings.

Azerbaijan and Belarus will meet today for Matchday 4 of League C Group 3 UEFA Nations League play. Belarus is sitting in third in the standings with two points and Azerbaijan is in last with one point.

How to Watch Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: UEFA Nations League Today:

Match Date: June 13, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

In group play thus far, Azerbaijan has two losses and one draw. Its most recent game was a 1-0 loss to Slovakia. While the game was played fairly evenly, Slovakia was able to possess the ball for the majority of the game and scored in the 81st minute when Vladimir Weiss found the back of the net.

Belarus has two draws and a loss in group play. In its last match, Belarus played to a 1-1 draw against Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan struck first with a goal at 13' from Abat Aimbetov. It seems as if the team thought it had the win in the bag because Belarus was able to sneak one in at the 84' mark with a goal from Vladislav Malkevich.

With these two teams facing relegation, today's game is an important one to grab some much-needed points. The last time these two teams met resulted in a 0-0 draw.

