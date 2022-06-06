Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Belarus vs. Azerbaijan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Belarus hosts Azerbaijan at Karadorde Stadium on Monday on the second matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

With both teams losing in their respective tournament debuts, Belarus and Azerbaijan are both hungry for points to not get too far behind in the standings in Group C3. Belarus lost 1-0 to Slovakia on Friday, while Azerbaijan lost 2-0 to Kazakhstan.

How to Watch Belarus vs. Azerbaijan Today:

Match Date: June 6, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 3

The loss to Kazakhstan on Friday extended Azerbaijan's winless streak to 10 matches in all competitions. The team's most recent win was a 2-1 finish over its upcoming rival Belarus in June 2021. In that friendly, Maksim Skavysh got Belarus up in the 56th minute, but goals from Badavi Huseynov and Ramil Sheydayev, the latter coming in stoppage time, secured the victory for Azerbaijan.

Belarus, meanwhile, was coming off of back-to-back friendly wins in March heading into the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League on Friday. The team faced Slovakia at Karadorde Stadium where Tomáš Suslov scored in the 61st minute to secure the valuable away win for the Slovakians.

Belarus hosts at Karadorde Stadium again on Monday with the team looking for its first points of the tournament against an Azerbaijan side that hasn't won a match in over a year.

