Belarus vs Kazakhstan stream: Watch online, TV channel

Kazakhstan will try to hold onto the top spot in League C Group 3 after winning its first two matches of the group stage.

Kazakhstan looks to make it three in a row with a chance to send the team to League B. Kazakhstan is currently in first place in its group with victories over Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

Belarus vs. Kazakhstan: UEFA Nations League

Match Date: June 10, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3

Live Stream Belarus vs. Kazakhstan: UEFA Nations League on fuboTV

In the victory over Slovakia, Aslan Darabaev scored in the 26th minute and maintained the lead throughout the match. There was a moment in the 78th minute where Slovakia thought it had tied the match, but the VAR called the goal off. In its first match in Nations League, Kazakhstan defeated Azerbaijan thanks to Abat Aimbetov scoring two goals only seven minutes apart.

Belarus was defeated by Slovakia 1-0 after giving up a goal in the 61st minute. In its match against Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan controlled the match, maintaining 58% of the possession and had more shots as well as more shots on target.

The winner of the group will be promoted to League B and the bottom team of the League will move to League D. Before that happens, the winner of the group will go on to face the winners of the other three groups in League C to crown an eventual Nations League Champion. The bottom team of the group will face relegation.

